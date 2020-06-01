ERC

ERC governing body FIA joins forces with RM Sotheby’s for #RaceAgainstCovid online auction

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

An online auction raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has been launch through an alliance between RM Sotheby’s and the FIA, the governing body of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Members of the FIA community, including drivers and teams, have donated items of highly sought-after memorabilia that will be subject to online bids from 15-22 June.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to assist with the global response to COVID-19. The FIA Foundation has already made a donation of one million euros to support the fund-raising effort.

Early lots include a race suit worn by Tom Kristensen (pictured), the nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and President of the FIA Drivers’ Commission, as well as a selection of items used by Lewis Hamilton, Damon Hill, Charles Leclerc and more. FIA European Rally Championship drivers have also made donations.

FIA President Jean Todt said: “Since the beginning of the health crisis, the FIA and the entire motorsport community have been committed to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives such as #RaceAgainstCovid. Today, we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity: I very much welcome the FIA and RM Sotheby’s collaboration for the benefit of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions as well as the FIA Foundation for its generous donation. To ensure this auction the success it deserves, I urge each and every one of our motor sport family to join us.”

Go tormsothebys.comfor more information, including updates on other auction items.

ERC

Introducing… ERC1 Junior recruit Emil Lindholm

8 HOURS AGO

The post ERC governing body FIA joins forces with RM Sotheby’s for #RaceAgainstCovid online auction appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Cais describes Rally2 step up on ERC The Stage: It’s like driving to work after taking the bus

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

Why it’s double the ERC fun in Ostia

30/05/2020 AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Introducing… ERC1 Junior recruit Emil Lindholm

8 HOURS AGO
ERC

Cais describes Rally2 step up on ERC The Stage: It’s like driving to work after taking the bus

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

Why it’s double the ERC fun in Ostia

30/05/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Dinkel’s colours shine through on ERC The Stage

29/05/2020 AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Chinese Grand Prix

Wehrlein to sit out Chinese Grand Prix

03/04/2017 AT 17:01
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleIntroducing… ERC1 Junior recruit Emil Lindholm
Next articleWTCR governing body FIA joins forces with RM Sotheby’s for #RaceAgainstCovid online auction