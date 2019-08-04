ERC graduates fly high

Several FIA European Rally Championship graduates were on top form during Finland’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship, which finished earlier today (Sunday).

While 2014 ERC champion Esapekka Lappi took a season-equalling best result of second, Nikolay Gryazin (pictured), the ERC1 Junior champion from 2018, scored a maiden win in the world championship’s second tier on his first Neste Rally Finland with Jari Huttunen, the 2017 ERC3 Junior runner-up, one place behind.



In the world championship’s Junior class, the 2018 ERC3 Junior runner-up Tom Kristensson triumphed for the second time this season to move back to the top of the title standings.



There were also notable performances from current ERC drivers: Paulo Nobre was sixth in class with Grégoire Munster two places back on a rare start at R5 level. Sean Johnston was sixth in the Junior section.



Photo:Neste Rally Finland

