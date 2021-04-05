Molly Taylor and Catie Munnings, winners of the FIA European Rally Championship ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2013 and 2016 respectively, were on top form when the Extreme E series began in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, yesterday (Sunday).

Along with WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner and motorsport all-rounder Johan Kristoffersson, Australian Taylor took victory for Rosberg X Racing with Munnings joining forces with Timmy Hansen to finish in second place in the all-electric off-road series for SUVs.



Taylor said: “It feels a bit surreal, with so much anticipation and preparation leading into the weekend and we all came here not really knowing what to expect. It was the first time we had experienced terrain like that, and on every lap, the course was changing – there were so many different variables to deal with.”



Briton Munnings added: “With the puncture back at the beginning of Qualifying, who would have thought we would be here in second place now? The hard work paid off and we managed to turn our weekend around.”



Photo:Steven Tee/Extreme E

