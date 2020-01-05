ERC helped me learn, says champion co-driver Whittock

Ross Whittock has credited the FIA European Rally Championship for equipping him with the knowledge needed to win a major international title.

Whittock co-drove fellow Briton Chris Ingram to the 2019 ERC crown following Rally Hungary’s dramatic three-way championsip decider.



“I’ve only been co-driving for five years and to achieve [the title] in five years is just incredible really,” said Whittock. “I started from the bottom in the UK and just worked my way up and luckily [I got] the opportunity with Chris two and a half years ago to start in the ERC with relatively low experience. I’ve learned all my experience of international rallying in the ERC.”

