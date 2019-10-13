ERC
ERC helps Fernández build “massive experience”
Emilo Fernández says his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship gave him “massive experience”.
Chilean Fernández finished seventh overall on last month’s Cyprus Rally in a Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5.
Afterwards, he said: “Massive experience on impressive roads with twisty corners. It was good for me and I learned a lot.”
Fernández was also able to gain experience of running first on the road on all-gravel stages when he went first on the final day in Cyprus.
