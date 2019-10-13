Emilo Fernández says his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship gave him “massive experience”.

Chilean Fernández finished seventh overall on last month’s Cyprus Rally in a Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5.



Afterwards, he said: “Massive experience on impressive roads with twisty corners. It was good for me and I learned a lot.”



Fernández was also able to gain experience of running first on the road on all-gravel stages when he went first on the final day in Cyprus.

The post ERC helps Fernández build “massive experience” appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.