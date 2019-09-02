ERC history-maker Solberg celebrates double title triumph

Oliver Solberg, who became the youngest winner of an FIA European Rally Championship counter when he triumphed on Rally Liepāja earlier this season aged 17, has more reason to celebrate this week.

Partnered by Aaron Johnston, Solberg drove his Sports Racing Technologies Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to second overall on last weekend’s Lõuna-Eesti Ralli (South Estonia Rally), which was enough to clinch the Baltic and Latvian titles.



“It was a fantastic weekend; the car and the team were perfect,” said Solberg, the son of 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg.



Solberg Jr, who missed out on the outright win by 3.9s to a World Rally Car crewed by Estonians Georg Gross and Raigo Mölder, can also add the Estonian title to his already impressive CV: the teenager leads the standings with one event remaining, the Saaremaa Rally from 11-12 October.



Photos:Volkswagen Motorsport

