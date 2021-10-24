Nikolay Gryazin is a double winner in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship on a momentous day for Andreas Mikkelsen, who becomes provisional ERC champion** after he finished seventh overall on Rally Hungary this evening.

Gryazin led almost from start to finish in his Sports Racing Technologies-run Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to mark an impressive debut on the Nyíregyháza-based event alongside co-driver and fellow Russian Konstantin Aleksandrov.



Little troubled the Latvia-based driver on the demanding sealed-surface stages in northeast Hungary although there was mild concern this morning when his team was forced to change a clutch during the 15-minute service halt after a fault was identified.



"It's nice to win the event for the first time [here]," said Gryazin. "Many guys had some problems and we then tried to control the pace. Thanks to the team, they did great job because I always wanted to make some changes and they did everything."



For Mikkelsen, winning the ERC title** was a case of mission accomplished and comes seven days after he became WRC2 champion**. “My goal before the season was to try to win the championship so I’m very happy,” said the 32-year-old Norwegian, who was co-driven by Elliott Edmondson on Rally Hungary and the previous rounds in Azores and Fafe. “I knew it was going to be very, very tough with all the drivers so it was not for certain. But we had a good season, driving very clever and always getting points when we needed to. Winning this championship is definitely one of the highlights of my career. The goal was really, really tough but I really believed in the team, Toksport WRT, and the car, the Škoda has been working so well and was the car to beat. The season has been amazing but I thought before the season it was probably going to be harder for me to win ERC rallies than WRC2 rallies in the world championship. Looking back at the season I stand behind that. The pace and the speed the guys are doing in the ERC is really high and you really need to push to the limit if you want to fight for the win.”



Mads Østberg (TRT Citroën Rally Team Hungary) fought back to second after two significant delays with András Hadik clinching his third Hungarian title despite dropping behind Miko Marczyk on the final stage. ORLEN Team driver Marczyk was followed home by Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain), Mikkelsen, Simone Campedelli (Team MRF Tyres) and Yacco ACCR Team’s Erik Cais. CHL Sport Auto’s Yoann Bonato placed ninth with Miklós Csómos completing the top 10.



Javier Pardo made it five ERC2 wins from five starts in his Suzuki Motor Ibérica Rally2 Kit-specification Swift. Sami Pajari got the better of M-Sport Poland team-mate Jon Armstrong to win ERC3/ERC3 Junior in a Ford Fiesta Rally4. Dariusz Poloński celebrated claiming the Abarth Rally Cup by winning for a fifth time in 2021. Paulo Soria took Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT honours as Andrea Mabellini took the inaugural title in arrive-and-drive series for the MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5.



More to follow...



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

