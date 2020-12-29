The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge from the ERC’s Official Fuels Partner, P1 Racing Fuels, rewarded the top three finishes in ERC1 and ERC2 on all rounds of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

They received vouchers to exchange for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events to help reduce the cost of competing.



Across ERC1 and ERC2, winning drivers were entitled to 150 litres of fuel, while second and third placed drivers received vouchers to the value of 100 litres and 50 litres respectively.



A summary of the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge beneficiaries appears below.



RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE



ERC1:

1 Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Dmitry Eremeev (RUS) Citroën C3 R5

2 Giandomenico Basso (ITA)/Lorenzo Granai (ITA) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

3 Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5



ERC2:

1 Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Corrado Bonato (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI

2 Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally

3 Petr Nešetřil (CZE)/Jiří Černoch (CZE) Porsche 997 GT3



RALLY LIEPĀJA



ERC1:

1 Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

2 Mads Østberg (NOR)/Torstein Eriksen (NOR) Citroën C3 R5

3 Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Dmitry Eremeev (RUS) Citroën C3 R5



ERC2:

1 Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)/Szabolcs Kovács (HUN) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

2 Ainārs Igaveņš (LVA)/Ralfs Igaveņš (LVA) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

3 Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)/Normunds Koskins (LVA) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X



RALLY FAFE MONTELONGO



ERC1:

1 Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Dmitry Eremeev (RUS) Citroën C3 R5

2 Yoann Bonato (FRA)/Benjamin Boulloud (FRA) Citroën C3 R5

3 Iván Ares (ESP)/David Vázquez (ESP) Hyundai i20 R5



ERC2:

1 Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)/Zoltán Csökő (HUN) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

2 Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally

3 Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)/Normunds Koskins (LVA) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X



RALLY HUNGARY



ERC1:

1 Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)/Ola Fløene (NOR) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

2 Grégoire Munster (LUX)/Louis Louka (BEL) Hyundai i20 R5

3 Efrén Llarena (ESP)/Sara Fernández (ESP) Citroën C3 R5



ERC2:

1 Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)/Zoltán Csökő (HUN) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

2 Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Manuel Fenoli (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI

3 Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicoló Gonella (ITA) Abarth 124 rally



RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS



ERC1:

1 Adrien Fourmaux (FRA)/Renaud Jamoul (BEL) Ford Fiesta R5 MkII

2 Yoann Bonato (FRA)/Benjamin Boulloud (FRA) Citroën C3 R5

3 Iván Ares (ESP)/David Vázquez (ESP) Hyundai i20 R5



ERC2:

1 Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)/Zoltán Csökö (HUN) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

2 Dariusz Poloński (POL)/Łukasz Sitek (POL) Abarth 124 rally

3 Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicoló Gonella (ITA) Abarth 124 rally