Fourteen broadcasters from five continents have so far signed up to show the dramatic action from the ERC. They include networks in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and South America.



These broadcasters will show theERCRally Reviewprogramme, which features the main highlights from each round of the ERC, plus an overview of the various category winners.



The spectacular coverage is in addition to the extensive programming on Eurosport in more than 70 countries across Asia and Europe. This includes the daily highlights programmes on each day of an ERC event and theERC All Accessmagazine show, broadcast on the Tuesday night after every round.



RTBF’s Auvio digital platform in Belgium is the latest outlet to join the ERC’s list of global broadcasters. It is following the progress of European championship regulars Grégoire Munster and Amaury Molle as the country’s Spa Rally gets ready to host the ERC for the first time from December 11-13.



The current list of broadcasters showing action from the ERC is as follows:



Africa:



beIN Sports (MENA region)



Asia:



Eurosport (Pan-Asia)



Europe:



Bandw.tv (Italy)



Czech TV (Czech Republic)



Eurosport (Pan-Europe)



MotorTrend (United Kingdom)



Motowizja (Poland)



MTVA (Hungary)



ORF (Austria)



RTBF Auvio (Belgium)



Star TV (Greece)



TG4 (Ireland)



TV6 (Latvia)



Oceania:



Eurosport (Pan-Oceania)



Sky (New Zealand)



South America:



Fox Sports (Latam)



Opportunities remain for other broadcasters to show ERC coverage in 2020 with a number renewing their interest following the action-packed start to the ERC season and the high-quality programming available.



Live streaming from all ERC events continues in 2020

All rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship feature live streaming of selected special stages with footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and at stage stop lines. The coverage is available on the ERC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. From this season the pre-event press conference is also streamed as it happens.



New digital content provides additional coverage for fans

ERC promoter Eurosport Events has launched two new online programmes to give fans not able to attend events the chance to hear from their heroes and put questions and comments their way. Following a run of episodes shown during lockdown,ERC The Stageis broadcast after each round of the championship with appearances from the main protagonists plus a driver new to the series.



Meanwhile,ERC Eye of the Expertcalls on an ERC driver past or present to recount a key moment in recent European championship history.



Remaining rounds

Rally Fafe Montelongo (Portugal, Tarmac): October 2-4

Rally Hungary (Tarmac): November 6-8

Rally Islas Canarias (Tarmac): November 26-28

Spa Rally (Belgium, Tarmac): December 11-13