ERC Junior Antunes gives Peugeot Rally4 debut win

Pedro Antunes, a frontrunner in the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, gave Peugeot’s all-new Rally4 model a debut class victory on Rali de Castelo Branco in Portugal last weekend.

Finishing ninth overall, Antunes and new co-driver Pedro Alves were fastest in their class on all seven stages.



Almost 100 orders have been placed for Peugeot Sport’s exciting challenger with the car’s international debut set for the ERC season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

