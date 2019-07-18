ERC Junior Antunes not fazed by surface switch

Pedro Antunes will continue his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship challenge on Rally di Roma Capitale keen to play down the switching of surfaces from gravel to asphalt.

FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver Antunes admits he has a slight preference for gravel compared to Tarmac but doesn’t want that to impact his Italian weekend.



“We will try to be in the top five because to be in the top three is maybe difficult, but we will try,” said Antunes. “I enjoy both surfaces. Honestly, I prefer gravel, but I think I am fast on Tarmac as well.”

