ERC Junior Cais: going first not all bad

Erik Cais reckons there is plenty to gain by going first on the road on Rally Liepāja’s final leg.

Cais, 21, completed Saturday’s action in P10, which puts him at the front of the pack for today’s six stages under the reverse-seeding rule.



“I improved myself a lot today, we finished 10th overall,” the ERC3 Junior graduate, who drives a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII under the Yacco ACCR Team banner, said at the regroup in Liepāja last night. “It’s a great result for today but for tomorrow it’s not so good because we will start first and clean the road for everybody.”



He continued: “But that’s the rally and I’m happy I can try this. It can happen [in the future] so I will know what to expect. For tomorrow I expect there will be a lot of drifting.”



The start list for leg two appears below:



Rally Liepaja 2020 leg two start list

