The newcomer to the FIA European Rally Championship schedule uses all-asphalt stages around the northern Portuguese town of Fafe.



As well as staging the battle for overall title glory, Rally Fafe Montelongo serves as round three of ERC1 Junior, for Rally2 cars, and round three of the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category for drivers in Rally4 and Rally5 machinery.



Solberg shows strong form in ERC1 Junior

After two rounds, Oliver Solberg (Sweden) holds the ERC1 Junior title advantage following a victory double. Behind, Belgian Hyundai Junior Driver Grégoire Munster is second with Finn Emil Lindholm (Team MRF Tyres) and Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena, the ERC3 Junior champion, equal on points in third and one point down on Munster. ORLEN Team’s Polish champion Miko Marczyk is next up.



Turbo Torn heads ERC3 Junior rivals

While Oliver Solberg has been doing the winning in ERC1 Junior, Estonia’s Ken Torn has won twice in ERC3 Junior at the wheel of his all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4. Swede Dennis Rådström is second in another M-Sport Poland-built Fiesta with Rallye Team Spain’s new recruit Pep Bassas third. Austrian Nikolai Landa and Reinis Nitišs are fourth and fifth respectively.



ERC Junior big on appeal

A hugely impressive 30 drivers have registered for ERC Junior action already this season. Thirteen drivers are eligible for ERC1 Junior, while 17 drivers are in the frame for ERC3 Junior success.