ERC Junior champions* praise ASNs for vital support

Provisional ERC Junior champions* Efrén Llarena and Filip Mareš have praised their national federations for the vital support they received to claim title glory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín yesterday.

Real Federación Española de Automovilismo (RFEDA) gave Llarena his first taste of international competition via its Rallye Team Spain initiative, which handed the country’s national-level Beca Júnior R2 championfrom 2017 a season in ERC3 Junior in 2018 as part of an alliance with ERC promoter Eurosport Events.



And after impressing with his potential last year, RFEDA extended its support to Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández to include the 2019 season, which culminated in the provisional Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior crown for 24-year-old Llarena.



“We thank the Spanish federation a lot for all the support, they made this possible,” said Llarena.



Mareš, meanwhile, stepped up to ERC3 Junior from national events as part of the ACCR Czech Rally Team in 2017. After a season in R2 machinery, the Autoclub of the Czech Republic supported a combined programme of Czech and ERC1 Junior events in a ŠKODA Fabia R5, which continued into 2019.



As well as winning the ERC1 Junior crown, Mareš, 27, finished second in his national championship standings to multiple champion Jan Kopecký.



“The Czech federation has supported me for many years, it's so important and thanks to this support I am here,” said Mareš.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

