ERC Junior co-driving ace Hloušek gets world chance

Jan Hloušek, who co-drove Filip Mareš to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship title*, will get his chance on the world stage when he partners Jan Kopecký on this week’s Rally GB.

With Pavel Dresler’s long-term partnership with Kopecký at an end, the 2013 ERC champion has called on Hloušek for his fifth appearance on Britain’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship.



“I am happy that I could get the services of Jan Hloušek for Rally GB,” said ŠKODA Motorsport driver Kopecký. “Alongside Filip Mareš, Jan already collected loads of international experience and did an excellent job by navigating him to the ERC1 Junior Championship recently.”



Commenting on Dresler’s role in a long period of success, Kopecký added: “I want to thank Pavel for his professional work and commitment during the past eight years. He was an important key to successes like winning the FIA European Rally Championship 2013, the FIA Asian Pacific Rally Championship 2014 and finally, as an icing on the cake, the World Rally Championship 2 in 2018.”



Kopecký made his Rally GB debut back in 2003 and last took part on the gravel event in 2016.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA



Photo:ŠKODA Auto

