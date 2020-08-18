-

Callum Devine is hoping for a change of luck following his second DNF of the FIA European Rally Championship season in Latvia last weekend.

Devine, a member of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, rolled into retirement on Rally Liepāja’s sixth stage on Sunday to compound a frustrating start to his ERC1 Junior bid for the Hyundai Junior Driver.



After moving into the top 10 on SS5, Devine was making further progress when he crashed, thankfully without injury to he nor co-driver Brian Hoy.



“Unfortunately, we went off the road and won’t be going any further,” Devine said. “Sorry for the team after all the effort of the last few weeks. Our luck has to change soon.”



After testing in Latvia on Wednesday, Devine had to wait until Saturday’s opening stage to get back behind the wheel of his Hyundai i20 R5 after a roll cage issue prevented him from taking part in practice and qualifying on Friday.



A sensor issue before the start of SS1 caused further worry, while Devine also bemoaned his decision to carry two spare tyres rather than one due to the extra weight. But he impressed by completing leg one in P11 and was set for a top 10 finish when he crashed.



Devine scored an overall podium finish on his ERC debut in Hungary last year and is highly rated by his ASN.

ERC Molle reveals ERC roll disappointment 7 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Junior Devine hoping for change of luck appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Rally Liepāja organiser praised for COVID-19 response 19 HOURS AGO