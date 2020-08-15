ERC Junior Dinkel is number one

-

Dominik Dinkel has the honour of opening the road on leg one of Rally Liepāja, round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, today.

The Brose Motorsport driver from Germany, a contender for ERC1 Junior honours in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, is making his debut on the Latvian event alongside Austrian co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer.



He was the last of the 15 drivers who earned the right – based on their Qualifying Stage performance – to take part in the selection ceremony in Liepāja last night to make their choice.



With drivers keen to avoid running high up on the starting order to benefit from a cleaner and more stable road surface, Dinkel was left with no alternative other than to choose starting position number one.



Nikolay Gryazin, who was fastest on the Qualifying Stage, was the first driver to pick his road order and opted for P15, the lowest position he could choose under ERC rules.



The start list for leg one appears below:



Rally Liepaja 2020 leg one start list

