Dominik Dinkel has spoken about what happened when the intercom in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 failed on Rally Hungary last weekend.
The problem struck the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship contender on Saturday afternoon and meant he wasn’t able to hear co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer’s pacenotes.
“We had one full stage when it was fully out and I could not understand Ursula,” Brose Motorsport driver Dinkel explained. “There was a connection missing so I just followed my eyes, I had no choice, but sometimes I was braking when I could have gone flat and that was disappointing for us.”
German Dinkel also suffered a double puncture blow and a pop-off valve issue although he was nevertheless able to continue his 100 outright points-scoring run and finish sixth in ERC1 Junior.
