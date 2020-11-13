The problem struck the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship contender on Saturday afternoon and meant he wasn’t able to hear co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer’s pacenotes.



“We had one full stage when it was fully out and I could not understand Ursula,” Brose Motorsport driver Dinkel explained. “There was a connection missing so I just followed my eyes, I had no choice, but sometimes I was braking when I could have gone flat and that was disappointing for us.”



German Dinkel also suffered a double puncture blow and a pop-off valve issue although he was nevertheless able to continue his 100 outright points-scoring run and finish sixth in ERC1 Junior.