ERC Junior graduate Huttunen schools rivals for early Poland lead

Hyunai Motorsport N’s young talent Jari Huttunen, a graduate of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 Junior category, has taken an early 0.2s lead on PZM 76th Rally Poland by winning the opening superspecial.

Huttunen, who is partnered with new co-driver Mikko Lukka for the first time this weekend, was marginally faster than reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, who is second overall.



In third place, only 0.7s behind Huttunen, Miko Marczyk took an early ERC1 Junior lead aboard his ŠKODA Polska Motorsport-run Fabia R5, 1.6s up on his nearest class rival Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team).



Current championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) made a good start by going fourth, though has a less than ideal starting position for Saturday, running early in the road order.



Aron Domżała (TGS Worldwide) was 1.7s off the pace in fifth and, despite not being able to see anything due to a windscreen washer failure, Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) still went sixth quickest.



Qualifying Stage winner Mareš is seventh overall and second in ERC1 Junior, ahead of Tomasz Kasperczyk (Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team) in eighth and ERC1 Junior championship leader Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) in ninth.



Behind Jarosław Kołtun and Kacper Wróblewski, who are tied for P10, Hiroki Arai only just kept his Team STARD-run Citroën C3 R5 on the straight and narrow to take P12 overall.



Arai clipped the Armco barriers twice in as many laps of the Mikołajki Arena superspecial, but is still fourth in ERC1 Junior.



A mistake from past ERC1 and ERC3 Junior champion Marijan Griebel on the superspecial left him P13, 3.6s behind Huttunen, while Mattias Adielsson couldn’t repeat his strong Qualifying Stage performance and is P15 overall, along with completing the top five in ERC1 Junior.

