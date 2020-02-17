ERC Junior graduates are Swede speeders

Several FIA ERC Junior graduates were on top form when the world championship visited Sweden last weekend.

Jari Huttunen, ERC3 Junior runner-up in 2017, won the World Rally Championship 3 category in P10 overall. Filip Mareš, the defending ERC1 Junior champion, made his world level debut and finished a fine sixth in class amid difficult conditions caused by a lack of snow and ice.



Meanwhile, Nikolay Gryazin, the reigning ERC1 Junior champion, was sixth in class as Tom Kristensson (pictured) led home Mārtiņš Sesks and Ken Torn in the Junior world championship to ensure an ERC3 Junior graduate top three.



The 2020 ERC season begins on the Azores Rallye from 24-26 March when the next group of young stars will be aiming to prove their talent.

