Gregor Jeets made his asphalt debut on Rally di Roma Capitale last week, holding sixth position in ERC3 Junior before he was forced out with suspension damage.

Part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team line-up, Jeets had recovered from earlier brake issues to clock two top-six stage times despite his absence of Tarmac experience. Although hopes of a points finish evaporated on Sunday’s opening run, Jeets was pleased with the experience gained.



“We had quite good progress,” said Jeets. “We know the places where we lose the time. It was bad that we stopped so early, but we can say it was a good learning experience.”



Of his exit, Jeets explained what happened in the Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T he shares with co-driver Kuldar Sikk. “We had too much speed [for the corner]. The corner was too tight. We hit a bank and the suspension was broken but we also broke two wheels, so it was impossible to continue.”

The post ERC Junior Jeets learns plenty on Tarmac debut appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.