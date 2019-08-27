ERC Junior Jeets seventh on “hardest” rally

Part of the Estonian Autosport Junior Team, Jeets was making only his second appearance on a sealed-surface event with experienced co-driver Kuldar Sikk.



The ex-international kart racer said: “I was trying to be very careful, especially on the night stages that were really hard, the hardest I have ever seen. I was getting good experience all the time, but I was trying to improve my driving as well. We did every stage on the final day a little bit better and the feeling was much better than before the rally. But it was a really hard rally, one of the hardest of my career so far.”