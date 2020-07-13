ERC Junior Landa: Practice will make perfect

-

This is the moment when Nikolai Landa’s preparations for his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale next week didn’t go entirely to plan.

Austrian promise Landa was contesting Rally Velenje in Slovenia last weekend as practice for the European season opener when he rolled on the fifth stage of the event.



But as Landa’s co-driving father Günther confirmed, the incident won’t affect their participation on Rally di Roma Capitale, which takes place from 24-26 July, in their Ford Fiesta Rally4 run by Beppo Harrach’s DriftCompany team.



“We are in the lucky position of having the best mechanics of Beppo’s DriftCompany and the car is already under repair,” said Landa Sr



Photo supplied by Landa Racing Project

