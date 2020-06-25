ERC Junior Marczyk: Just 10 more days to wait

-

Miko Marczyk, who will chase success in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship in 2020, hopes his long wait to get back behind the wheel of a rally car will be over within 10 days.

Marczyk hasn’t experienced the thrill of driving a Rally2 car since a one-day test on gravel in March.



But with lockdown measures easing across Europe, the ORLEN Team driver is hoping to get the chance to test the Kresta Racing Škoda Fabia R5 Evo he will use in the 2020 ERC within 10 days.



“My last rally was in December, Rajd Barbórka, small rally in Warsaw but just 20ks,” the reigning Polish champion explained onERC The Stage, the online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events. “But my last big rally was in September so a very long break. In March we had a one-day test on gravel preparing for the Azores but we were not in the Azores [after it was postponed] and now I’m waiting, really waiting, hoping to be in a rally car in 10 days.”



Marczyk is pictured safely parked up in his road car to make his guest appearance onERC The Stage. He's set to begin his ERC campaign on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

