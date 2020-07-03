ERC Junior Molle hopes to get on a roll with pre-Roma rally

-

Amaury Molle has the opportunity to gain an edge over his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship rivals when he contests Rally Internazionale del Casentino tomorrow (Saturday).

The non-spectator event, which signals the resumption of rallying in Italy as COVID-19 restrictions ease, is a traditional curtain-raiser to Rally di Roma Capitale, with stages located west of where the European championship opener is set to take place from 24-26 July.



Belgian promise Molle, who will contest the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category in a Delta Rally Peugeot 208 R2 alongside co-driver Florian Barral this season, said: “We are really impatient to get back behind the wheel of our 208 R2 after several months without driving. In order to be ready in the best possible conditions, we have decided to participate in the Rally del Casentino, which will allow us to regain our rhythm and garner a maximum of kilometres behind the wheel of this car.”



ERC stage winner and former ERC3 Junior title contender Andrea Crugnola is the top seed for the event in a Citroën C3 R5. ERC2 contender Dmitry Feofanov and Rachele Somaschini, who is mounting and ERC3 campaign in 2020, are also on the sizeable entry.

