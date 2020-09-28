Having placed third in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally di Roma Capitale in July, Molle was on course to score more points on Rally Liepāja until he hit trouble on the final morning of the high-speed gravel round and rolled into retirement.



But the Belgian is back for this week’s Rally Fafe Montelongo and raring to go in his Delta Rally Peugeot 208 R2 alongside co-driver Florian Barral.



“Like most of the drivers we don’t know so much about this new event, so it’s a good challenge because nobody knows the roads. We start from zero and this is a good point. What I saw online is it’s looking like Roma, twisty and the grip looks like it will be okay. It looks like being up hill and downhill but fast with some hidden kerbs so we have to be very confident in the pacenotes to keep the speed.



“When we see the forecast, it looks like it will be a challenge for everybody with rain every day. We will also have to manage the number of tyres we have and consider if one loop is rain or dry. But I like the rainy conditions, I am from Belgium and we are used to drive in that kind of condition.



“We have to gain some points because we did a mistake in the last event in Latvia. Maybe this rally will be better for the car because we saw the difference between the R2 and the Rally4 was more on gravel. We will try to fight for the podium and be as fast as possible. But it’s like doing a rally from the past without so much video to watch to prepare.”