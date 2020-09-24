The Hyundai Junior Driver took victory on the gravel-based Rallye Castine – Terre d’Occitanie in France last weekend and will be aiming to continue his strong summer form on round three of the FIA European Rally Championship from October 2-4.



But like their ERC1 Junior rivals, Munster and co-driver Louis Louka will have to get to grips with what is an all-new event for them.



“I don’t know much about the rally but for sure we try to find some videos online to get a better idea of how it will be,” said Munster. “The stages look really nice, fast with a good grip. I think it will be really interesting, a bit like Rome the second day from what I see.



“We are already driving some rallies on gravel so it will be nice to be driving on Tarmac again. It’s a surface we know really well and for sure we will try to something good there. We already have much more experience with our Hyundai i20 R5 than when we were in Rome so it will be interesting. We are now second in the ERC1 Junior Championship so for sure the goal will be to score some good points.”