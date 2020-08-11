ERC Junior Nordh: The learning starts in Liepaja

-

Albin Nordh makes his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Liepāja this week in the wheel tracks of a host of other young drivers who have stepped up from national to international level by competing in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The 21-year-old from Sweden began his competition career aged 16 and has spent the last three seasons competing in the Swedish championship. He is one of 13 drivers entered in the Pirelli-supported category on the high-speed gravel event in Latvia from 14-16 August.



International ambitions

“The goal for our team is to compete in an international championship in the future,” said Nordh, whose Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T will be co-driven by compatriot Christoffer Bäck. “It’s a good step for us to come outside Sweden to try it out. We see this as a learning rally and the goal is to finish all the stages to get important experience for the future. But, of course, when the helmet is on, you want to go fast.”



TV times

With his Rally Liepāja appearance marking his debut on the event run between the cities of Liepāja and Talsi, Nordh has turned to television to prepare. “I have seen it on TV and of course talked to other drivers from Sweden who have done the event,” he said.



Bäck is back

Nordh’s co-driver and fellow Swede Christoffer Bäck is no stranger to ERC3 Junior action having partnered Mattias Adielsson during the 2015 season. They began their campaign with fourth in class on Rally Liepāja, albeit when it ran as a winter event, but also competed on high-speed gravel stages when they entered Rally Estonia later in the year.



Swift Swedes

Nordh follows in a long line of talented Swedes making the move to ERC3 Junior. Emil Bergkvist took the title in 2015, while Tom Kristensson fought Mārtiņš Sesks for the 2018 crown, eventually settling for the runner-up spot. Mattias Adielsson, Mattias Ledin and Mattias Olsson have impressed in the category in the past, while Dennis Rådström and Adam Westlund are flying the Sweden flag in ERC3 Junior this year.



Fast fact

Starting out as co-driver to his father Fredrik Nordh, Nordh Jr works as a truck driver when he’s not rallying.



Photo:Joel Carlsson/Jcrallypics.com

