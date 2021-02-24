Somaschini, who combines her career behind the wheel with raising awareness of cystic fibrosis, a serious condition from which she suffers, has been nominated for the Young Patient Advocate Award by EURORDIS.



Voting closes at 17h00 CET today (Wednesday) and more information and details of how to vote can be found at this link:https://blackpearl.eurordis.org/young_patient_advocate_voting/



The EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards are presented to individuals, organisations and companies who dedicate their lives to making a difference for the rare disease community.



The entire FIA European Rally Championship community offers every good wish to Rachele in her pursuit of the further recognition she deserves as an outstanding individual.