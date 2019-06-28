ERC Junior preview: PZM 76th Rally Poland

The final gravel event of the campaign ahead of the two all-asphalt closing rounds in Italy and Czech Republic, PZM 76th Rally Poland will provide a high-speed test to the 20 ERC Junior drivers set for action.

Chris Ingramheads the ERC1 Junior division, the category for drivers in R5 cars aged 28 and under as of the start of the year. After winning in the Azores, the Briton bagged important podiums – and points – on Rally Islas Canarias and Rally Liepāja. He can strengthen his grip on the title – and the 100,000 euros that will be handed to the eventual champion to contest the final two rounds of the season – with another strong result in Poland.



However, Ingram’s opposition will come thick and fast in the form of ACCR Czech Rally Team’sFilip Mareš, Swedish National Team’sMattias Adielsson, Japan’sHiroki Arai, and Polish hopefulMiko Marczyk, who, like Mareš, leads his national championship standings.



With support from the RFEDA Rally Team Spain programme,Efrén Llarenacontinues to lead the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category for drivers 27 and under in R2 cars. The Spaniard won his class on the season-opening Azores Rallye in a Peugeot 208 R2 but lost out toJean-Baptiste FranceschiandKen Tornin Gran Canaria and Latvia respectively. While Torn will be in action in Poland in his Ford Fiesta R2T, a clashing event means Franceschi won’t be including the event as one of his four-scoring rounds, as allowed by the championship regulations. NorwegiansSindre FurusethandSteve Røklandfinished second and third behind Torn in Latvia and will battle the Estonian hard for category honours this weekend.



Having contested Rally Liepāja in a Ford Fiesta R2T, FPAK Portugal Team ERC’sPedro Antunesswitches back to his more familiar Peugeot for his Rally Poland debut when he will aim to continue his impressive start to his first full ERC3 Junior campaign.



Erik Cais(ACCR Czech Rally Team) endured a Rally Liepāja to forget after crashing in testing and during the event. The former downhill mountain biker racer is hoping his Poland debut provides a welcomed confidence boost. Gravel noviceJan Talaš, his country’s current Junior and 2WD champion, completes the Czech federation-backed entry.



FinnMiika Hokkanenwas a podium finisher in Poland last season and was quick in Latvia where Ken Torn’s Estonian Autosport Junior Team colleagueGregor Jeetswas also in action on what was only the former kart star’s eighth rally at the time.



Elias Lundbergenters the second half of the ERC3 Junior season hoping for a frustrating run of results to come to an end by following in the wheeltracks of fellow Swede Tom Kristensson. Like Lundberg, Kristensson graduated to the ERC after winning the Germany-based ADAC Opel Rallye Cup before going on to triumph in Poland last September. Belgian promiseGrégoire Munstercompletes the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team attack.



Germany’sRoman Schwedtstarts in Poland boosted by his first ERC3 Junior points in Latvia, while SwedeAdam Westlundmakes his championship debut with Saintéloc Junior Team.

