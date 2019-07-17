Roman Schwedt is feeling confident ahead of Italy’s round of the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – even though he’ll be a Rally di Roma Capitale rookie when the event begins on Friday.

Schwedt, who arrives in Italy having finished second in the RC4 category on Rally Luxembourg recently, has done the bulk of his rallying on sealed surfaces.



Partnered once again by co-driver Henry Wichura, who returns alongside Schwedt in place of Lina Meter, teenager Schwedt has high hopes in his Team ROMO Peugeot 208 R2.



“I started my career on Tarmac in Germany so for me it’s much easier to drive on Tarmac than gravel and I hope I can really do good in Rome,” said German Schwedt. “We need to see how the others are there but I’m happy for Rome and I hope it’s going to be all good. I am confident with the experience I have on Tarmac.”

The post ERC Junior Schwedt out to prove he’s a (Roman) gladiator on asphalt appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.