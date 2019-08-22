ERC Junior Semerad: computer game helped me win stage

Petr Semerád said winning a stage in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on his Barum Czech Rally Zlín owed plenty to the Richard Burns Rally computer game.

Semerád was fastest in the Pirelli-supported category on the second run through the 11.55-kilometre Semetín stage alongside co-driver Jiří Hlávka.



Afterwards he explained why he’d been so quick in his Opel ADAM R2.



“We tried to push on Semetínbecause I like the stage quite a lot,” the 18-year-old explained. “I pushed and it worked. I’d never driven on it, just from the recce but I know it from a game, Richard Burns Rally. It’s a mod track you can download. I always liked it when I played it and now I am here and now I won it. It’s my first ERC stage win and it’s a great feeling after a big push.”

