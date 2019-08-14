ERC Junior Semerad expects big test on Zlin debut

Petr Semerád is braced for ‘the most difficult Tarmac rally in Europe’ when he returns to the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in his native Czech Republic from 16-18 August.

Too young to drive on Barum Czech Rally Zlín until this season, the teenage talent will contest the sealed-surface event in the Opel ADAM R2 he took to the Czech Rallysprint title in 2018.



“Everyone knows this is one of the most difficult Tarmac rallies in Europe,” said Semerád, who is following in the wheel tracks of older brother Martin and father Josef by forging a career in rallying. “It’s very specific and a really big challenge with the cuts but I can’t wait. The roads can be very slippery with all the things from the trees falling onto the road. The driver who knows how to deal with the situation the best will do very well. I plan to go flat out.”



Of his decision to switch from a Peugeot 208 R2 to an Opel ADAM R2 for Zlín, Semerád explained: “I’m much happier with the Opel. I used the Opel to win the Czech Rallysprint title last year, so I’ve got some experience with this car.”

