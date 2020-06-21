ERC

ERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Petr Semerád, the 19-year-old Czech talent who made selected FIA ERC3 Junior Championship appearances in 2019, began his 2020 campaign with victory on the MOGUL Test-rally Sosnová yesterday (Saturday).

Stepping up to Rally2 level, Semerád topped a star-studded final ranking with Vojtĕch Štajf second and Martin Vlček finishing third.

“It was super,” said Semerád. “In the beginning we were not so fast as we expected, but in the final we have beaten Vojtĕch Štajf, so we are first in the finish. But we must take into account that without problems of Kopecký, we will not win here.”

Jan Kopecký, the 2013 FIA European Rally champion, partnered with new co-driver Jan Hloušek for the first time. After winning the opening stage, a time-consuming front-left puncture on stage two ended their hopes of success.

Semerád hit the same object that delayed Kopecký but escaped with a slow puncture.

The event, which was treated as an extended shakedown by a number of crews, used various layouts at the Sosnová Autodrome near Česká Lípa. Much of the action took place n wet conditions although it did dry out towards the end.

The post ERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

