ERC Junior showdown special: ERC1 Junior title catalyst for overall crown, says Ingram

Chris Ingram says winning the ERC1 Junior title would be “huge” and the catalyst he needs to land the overall FIA European Rally Championship crown at the end of the season.

Ingram can take the ERC1 Junior spoils by effectively out-scoring rival Filip Mareš on Barum Czech Rally Zlín this week.



If Ingram prevails, he will receive 100,000 euros as his prize from promoter Eurosport Events to contest the season-closing events in Cyprus and Hungary, two scoring opportunities that could enable him to become the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to secure the coveted FIA title.



“The Barum Rally will be very important as it will decide the ERC1 Junior Championship,” said the Toksport WRT driver. “Last year we had a strong pace at the end of the rally, setting times faster than legends like Kopecký, Lukyanuk and Sordo. I know what we have to do – I need to do my job to the best of my ability in every area.



“Winning the title would be huge and give us the chance to continue our fight for the overall title but I need to step up the game now.”

