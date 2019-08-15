ERC Junior showdown special: Llarena admits Torn holds title cards

Efrén Llarena has admitted that his hopes of winning the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship depend on Ken Torn’s result on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Torn heads Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena by six points after five rounds. However, when dropped scores are taken into account, Torn is better placed due to the fact he can count all his scores, while Llarena still has one score to drop.



“My aim is to win the rally and get the title,” said Llarena. “We know it's going to be really difficult because we depend on Ken Torn's result.



“Barum Czech Rally Zlín is always a big challenge for everybody. We have to attack and give the maximum of us from the beginning.



“It would be a dream to be ERC3 Junior champion, the best reward for the huge work made since last year by the Real Federación Española de AutomovilismoRallye Team Spain project, the Mavisa Sport team, my co-driver Sara Fernández and me, and all the people behind us, supporting our programme.”



The RFEDA-initiated Rally Team Spain project has been encouraging followers to tweet messages of support to Llarena as he bids to win the title and the two prize drives in an R5 car in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

