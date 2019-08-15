ERC Junior showdown special: Marczyk counts on Kresta for Zlin tips

Miko Marczyk can’t win the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship but he could take valuable points away from title contenders Chris Ingram and Filip Mareš on this week’s season decider.

Marczyk is a highly-rated prospect from Poland and will make his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut as the leader of his national championship following last week’s Rally Rzeszów in his homeland.



Although he’s never contested Barum Czech Rally Zlín before, Marczyk can count on the vast experience of three-time event winner Roman Kresta, whose Kresta Racing concern oversees Marczyk’s ŠKODA Polska Motorsport entry.



“For my first time it’s more like a training rally but of course I would like to be competitive on a few stages, although I have a full understanding of how difficult it will be,” said Marczyk. “I have done some testing on roads similar to what we have on the rally because my team is run by Roman Kresta, who knows this rally very well and has given advice about how demanding it is. I hope this can be an advantage for us but, for the first time, I know this is a very difficult rally.”

