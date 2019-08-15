ERC Junior showdown special: Title outsider Mareš to “give everything”

Filip Mareš has vowed to “give everything” in order to snatch the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship from Chris Ingram’s grasp on home soil this week.

Mareš has narrowed Ingram’s once comfortable advantage to 30 points following back-to-back wins in Poland and Italy.



Unlike rival Ingram, Czech federation-backed Mareš has no scores to drop when the ERC1 Junior title is decided on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, with a prize of 100,000 euros up for grabs to contest the ERC rounds in Cyprus and Hungary later this season.



“We are glad that we even are in the title fight before Barum, it underlines our good season so far,” said Kresta Racing-run Mareš. “Now we are 100 per cent ready for the final round, to give everything into the fight for the title and try to make the season even better. Our plan is to present good speed, be consistent in every stage and finish the rally with no big mistakes. I am sure, we are able to do it.



“From the beginning of the season, the motivation is really high as the budget for the last two ERC rounds is in the game.”

