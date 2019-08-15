ERC Junior showdown special: Torn eyes the big ERC3 Junior prize

Ken Torn will have his eyes firmly on the prize when he starts the closing round of the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship tomorrow (Friday).

The Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver is in prime position to win the coveted title – and the prize of two drives in an R5 car on a round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship – having won three times from three starts in the Pirelli-backed category.



Ahead of the deciding Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which he’s contesting for the first time, the Ford Fiesta R2T driver said: “The prize is a very good opportunity because for a young driver to find the budget to compete in an R5 car is not easy, but the champion will get two rallies in an R5 car, which is very good.”



Of the challenge ahead on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Torn added: “When I’ve watched the videos of the stages, they are different to what we had in Roma. You see some gravel on the road so maybe it will be one of the hardest rallies I have done.”

