ERC Junior showdown special: Why Rome mistake has made it “difficult” for Furuseth

Sindre Furuseth’s exit from the ERC3 Junior lead on last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale has hit his hopes of winning the title on this week’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín season decider.

Furuseth is 25 points behind Ken Torn starting the sealed-surface showcase and more than aware the odds of FIA title glory are stacked against him. However, the Saintéloc Junior Team driver has no plans to give up with two ERC prize drives in an R5 car up for grabs next season.



“It would mean a lot to win the title because it really helps in making the step permanently to R5 and provides two great opportunities in 2020,” said the Norwegian, a three-time podium finisher in 2019. “After our mistake in Rome the title looks rather difficult for us, but we will definitely try to do our part of the job and win the rally.



“Barum is a really special and difficult event, with always a lot of unpredictability and things happening. We will attack the weekend as we have done all this year, try to be fast, but stay out of trouble.”

