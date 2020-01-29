ERC Junior star Devine picked for Hyundai Junior Driver programme

Callum Devine has been selected, along with four other drivers with FIA European Rally Championship experience, for Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s Junior Driver programme.

Devine, who will chase ERC1 Junior and outright title success with Hyundai power in 2020, joins Nikolay Gryazin, Pierre-Louis Loubet, Grégoire Munster and Ole Christian Veiby on the scheme, which gives access to Hyundai engineers and the make’s world championship drivers for support and advice.



"This is an amazing opportunity and will certainly help with our Europeanc championship ambitions,” said Devine. “To have even been considered for inclusion is amazing, but to have been one of the five chosen is a real honour. I'm really looking to the year ahead and some new challenges and experiences.”



Meanwhile, Belgian talent Munster is an ERC3 Junior graduate having competed in the Pirelli-supported series for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in 2019. He wrote on Facebook: “Proud to announce we are a new member of Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s Junior Driver program! Many thanks for the opportunity and the trust that is given us.”

