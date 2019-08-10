Jan Talaš will have a new co-driver when he bids for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship success on his home event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

With his regular co-driver Ondřej Krajča committed to Martin Vlček on next week’s all-asphalt contest, the ACCR Czech Rally Team prospect has recruited Tomáš Šmíd to navigate his Peugeot 208 R2.



“We did Rally Bohemia together and we will make everything to work at 100 per cent in the car,” said Talaš. “We would like to fight for the highest places, but we know very well it is a very difficult task as there is lot of fast local drivers from the Zlín region and also fast drivers from abroad so it will be big fight. I am bursting for this highlight of the Czech rally scene.”



Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from 16-18 August.

The post ERC Junior Talas recruits Smid as deputy for Krajca appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.