-

With the FIA World Motor Sport Council ratifying the revised calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship earlier today, the five events that some of Europe’s best young rally talents will tackle are now confirmed.

Featuring three events on asphalt and two on gravel, the FIA ERC1 and Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior championships will be contested as follows:



FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020

Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020

Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November

ERC Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved 2 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Junior talents get to thrive on five appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Hlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive 14 HOURS AGO