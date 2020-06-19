ERC

ERC Junior talents get to thrive on five

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

With the FIA World Motor Sport Council ratifying the revised calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship earlier today, the five events that some of Europe’s best young rally talents will tackle are now confirmed.

Featuring three events on asphalt and two on gravel, the FIA ERC1 and Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior championships will be contested as follows:

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020
Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September
Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020
Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September
Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November

The post ERC Junior talents get to thrive on five appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

