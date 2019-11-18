Simon Wagner underlined his potential with a first Austrian championship victory last weekend.

A podium finisher at both ERC3 Junior and ERC1 Junior level, Wagner won Rallye W4 in his homeland in a Eurosol Racing Team ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo with Anne Katharina Stein co-driving.



Despite his achievement, Wagner described it as an “almost perfect” end to the season after his younger brother Julian missed out on the Austrian title when he retired from the lead with gearbox failure, leaving former ERC regular Hermann Neubauer to claim the crown.



“We can only say thank you to everyone who made this brilliant weekend possible and to ŠKODA Motorsport and our team for the perfect ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo,” said Simon Wagner. “Unfortunately, it wasn't supposed to work with a double podium for the Wagner brothers again but 11 out of 13 best times for Julian and me are a clear sign. Congratulations to Hermann Neubauer on the well-deserved title.



Photo:Facebook.com/simon.wagner.560

The post ERC Junior Wagner triumphs outright in Austria appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.