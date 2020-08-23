ERC Junior Westlund comeback on track

-

Adam Westlund reckons his comeback from serious injury is “going in the right way” after he finished sixth in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on the recent Rally Liepāja.

Westlund, from Sweden, fractured his back and neck crashing on a rally in his homeland last summer. Rally Liepāja marked the first time he’d driven on a high-speed gravel event since the accident.



“It’s been a good rally, I’ve been improving the pacenotes a lot more and trying to push,” said Westlund. whose Ford Fiesta Rally4 is co-driven by his compatriot David Arhusiander. “It’s going in the right way, we put some kilometres in and we’re getting there.”

