ERC Juniors ready to take to (ERC) The Stage live

Having proved their talent on the stages of the FIA European Rally Championship, ERC1 Junior aces Erik Cais and Efrén Llarena will be appearing on the new internet-based talk show, ERC The Stage, from 18h30 CET today (Wednesday).

Hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes,ERC The Stagepremiered last week and attracted an international audience.



As well as appearances by Cais and Llarena, Bruno De Pianto, a key member of the Rally di Roma Capitale organising team, will provide all the latest updates on the planned season opener, while Dominik Dinkel is this week’s ERC Newcomer.



ERC The Stageis available at:



Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship

orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

