ERC

ERC Juniors ready to take to (ERC) The Stage live

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Having proved their talent on the stages of the FIA European Rally Championship, ERC1 Junior aces Erik Cais and Efrén Llarena will be appearing on the new internet-based talk show, ERC The Stage, from 18h30 CET today (Wednesday).

Hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes,ERC The Stagepremiered last week and attracted an international audience.

As well as appearances by Cais and Llarena, Bruno De Pianto, a key member of the Rally di Roma Capitale organising team, will provide all the latest updates on the planned season opener, while Dominik Dinkel is this week’s ERC Newcomer.

ERC The Stageis available at:

Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

ERC

ERC The Stage for rising talents Cais and Llarena

7 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Juniors ready to take to (ERC) The Stage live appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Rally di Roma Capitale organisers stick to winning formula for ERC counter

13 HOURS AGO
ERC

New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action

YESTERDAY AT 14:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

ERC The Stage for rising talents Cais and Llarena

7 HOURS AGO
ERC

Rally di Roma Capitale organisers stick to winning formula for ERC counter

13 HOURS AGO
ERC

New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action

YESTERDAY AT 14:00
ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleERC The Stage for rising talents Cais and Llarena
Next articleArsenal Women FC fined 50,000 pounds in discrimination case