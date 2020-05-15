ERC

ERC Juniors to drive on five

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
16 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

-

The FIA ERC1 Junior Championship and Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship will be contested over five all-action rounds in 2020.

With Poland not being replaced the calendar drops from six to five events with competitors counting their best four scores, which will enable them to focus their expenditure on a reduced roster of rallies.

The 2020 ERC1 and ERC3 Junior calendars are as follows:

Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August**
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**
Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**
**Date subject to FIA approval

ERC

Rally Liepaja gets new mid-August FIA ERC date** as Rally Poland gears up for 100-year celebrations

21 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Juniors to drive on five appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Preparations continue as Rally di Roma Capitale organisers publish programme for ERC event

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC

What five ERC Junior champions did next

13/05/2020 AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Rally Liepaja gets new mid-August FIA ERC date** as Rally Poland gears up for 100-year celebrations

21 HOURS AGO
ERC

Preparations continue as Rally di Roma Capitale organisers publish programme for ERC event

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC

What five ERC Junior champions did next

13/05/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Uncovered: Feofanov’s ERC2 challenger

12/05/2020 AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
League Cup

Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup

01/03/2020 AT 14:23
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRally Liepaja gets new mid-August FIA ERC date** as Rally Poland gears up for 100-year celebrations