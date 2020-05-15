ERC Juniors to drive on five

-

The FIA ERC1 Junior Championship and Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship will be contested over five all-action rounds in 2020.

With Poland not being replaced the calendar drops from six to five events with competitors counting their best four scores, which will enable them to focus their expenditure on a reduced roster of rallies.



The 2020 ERC1 and ERC3 Junior calendars are as follows:



Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August**

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**

**Date subject to FIA approval

