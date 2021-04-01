The FIA European Rally Championship will include a new category for drivers aged 14+ from this season.

Promoter Eurosport Events is marking the first day of April by launching ERC Kidz for the all-electric Citroën Ami.



The Citroën Ami does not require a driving licence although special dispensation is being sought to allow ERC Kidz competitors to contest the exciting new series.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “This really is a milestone moment in the history of rallying and it’s very important we can make this announcement today.



“As the recognised starting point for young drivers to prove their talent on the international stage, it’s such good news that we can develop ERC Kidz within our existing framework of categories in order to provide a clear ladder of progression.”



Registrations received so far for ERC Kidz are being closely guarded and Ley was keen not to give any secrets away.



“ERC Kidz is a brilliant option for rally drivers whose children fall into the age group. There’s actually a long list of names who would be eligible if they were interested in following their mums or dads into the sport.”

