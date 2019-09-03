ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Falcón flies with two stage bests

Emma Falcón further underlined her promise since stepping up to R5 level by setting two fastest stage times on the 44 Rallye Ciudad de Telde in Gran Canaria last weekend.

The 2018 ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner, who ran in the top 10 of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally di Roma Capitale in July, was quickest on two of the opening four stages in her Citroën C3 R5.



It was the first time in 65 years that a female driver had scored a stage win on a Canary Islands-based rally.



Unfortunately for Falcón, a small accident on a left-hander on stage five forced the Canary Islander to retire. However, she will get another chance to show her pace when she contests the combined Spanish and Spanish Supercopa Rally Princesa de Asturias – Ciudad de Oviedo from 12-14 September.



Meanwhile, the Cyprus Rally hosts round seven of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship from 27-29 September.



Additional reporting and photo:Javier Viera

