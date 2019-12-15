Ekaterina Stratieva has received recognition from Peugeot Sport for her capture of the 2019 ERC Ladies’ Trophy.

The Bulgarian took the title driving a Peugeot 208 R2 and joined other Peugeot-powered champions at an event in Paris earlier this month.



Peugeot Sport Director François Wales made a presentation to Stratieva, a plaque and a bottle of individually branded champagne produced by one of the senior Peugeot Sport engineers.



“This recognition means a lot to us and gives us an incentive to continue to fight and organise things for a stronger 2020,” said Stratieva.



Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández were also recognised at the event for winning the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 and ERC3 Junior crowns.

The post ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Stratieva honoured at Peugeot Sport Awards in Paris appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.